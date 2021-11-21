Oddsmakers have posted player props for Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault's 35 receptions (on 57 targets) have netted him 358 yards (39.8 ypg).

Shenault has been the target of 57 of his team's 333 passing attempts this season, or 17.1% of the target share.

Shenault (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 225.4 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Shenault grabbed three passes for 15 yards while being targeted eight times.

During his last three games, Shenault has put together 52 yards (on nine grabs).

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1% Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 36 10.8% 21 211 1 3 11.1%

