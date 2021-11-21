Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Laviska Shenault Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Laviska Shenault Jr. ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Shenault's 35 receptions (on 57 targets) have netted him 358 yards (39.8 ypg).
  • Shenault has been the target of 57 of his team's 333 passing attempts this season, or 17.1% of the target share.
  • Shenault (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

0

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 225.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers have surrendered 13 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Shenault grabbed three passes for 15 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • During his last three games, Shenault has put together 52 yards (on nine grabs).

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Laviska Shenault Jr.

57

17.1%

35

358

0

3

11.1%

Marvin Jones Jr.

66

19.8%

38

434

3

8

29.6%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Jamal Agnew

36

10.8%

21

211

1

3

11.1%

