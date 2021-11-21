Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Leonard Fournette ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 11 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette's team-high 486 rushing yards (54.0 per game) have come on 112 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also averages 31.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 284 yards.

He has received 112 of his team's 192 carries this season (58.3%).

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Over his two career matchups against the Giants, Fournette averaged 46.5 rushing yards per game, 18.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

In two games versus the Giants Fournette has not rushed for a touchdown.

In terms of defending against the run, the Giants are 21st in the league, allowing 122.6 yards per game.

This season the Giants are ranked eighth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Fournette ran for 47 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry).

He added eight receptions for 45 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Fournette has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 34 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught 13 passes for 71 yards (23.7 per game).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 112 58.3% 486 4 26 57.8% 4.3 Ronald Jones II 44 22.9% 194 1 9 20.0% 4.4 Giovani Bernard 7 3.6% 55 0 0 0.0% 7.9 Tom Brady 15 7.8% 41 1 6 13.3% 2.7

