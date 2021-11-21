Publish date:
Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette's team-high 486 rushing yards (54.0 per game) have come on 112 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 31.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 38 passes for 284 yards.
- He has received 112 of his team's 192 carries this season (58.3%).
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Over his two career matchups against the Giants, Fournette averaged 46.5 rushing yards per game, 18.0 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- In two games versus the Giants Fournette has not rushed for a touchdown.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Giants are 21st in the league, allowing 122.6 yards per game.
- This season the Giants are ranked eighth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Fournette ran for 47 yards on 11 carries (averaging 4.3 yards per carry).
- He added eight receptions for 45 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Fournette has rushed for 154 yards (51.3 per game) on 34 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 13 passes for 71 yards (23.7 per game).
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
112
58.3%
486
4
26
57.8%
4.3
Ronald Jones II
44
22.9%
194
1
9
20.0%
4.4
Giovani Bernard
7
3.6%
55
0
0
0.0%
7.9
Tom Brady
15
7.8%
41
1
6
13.3%
2.7
