The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) will clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in one game this season.

Sunday's total is 3.5 points higher than the combined 44 PPG average of the two teams.

The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's total of 47.5.

The 43.1 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Chargers rack up 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers surrender (20.6).

Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.

The Chargers rack up 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers allow per outing (348.9).

When Los Angeles amasses over 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.

This year, the Steelers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

The Steelers average 19.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Chargers surrender (25.3).

Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.

The Steelers rack up 30.0 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers allow per matchup (361.1).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team picks up more than 361.1 yards.

The Steelers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chargers.

Home and road insights

At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

In five home games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

This season, Chargers home games average 51.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.

Pittsburgh has not hit the over in three away games this year.

Steelers away games this season average 45.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.