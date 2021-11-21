Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) will clash with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in four of nine games (44.4%) this season.
  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 47.5 points in one game this season.
  • Sunday's total is 3.5 points higher than the combined 44 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.6 fewer than the 47.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.9, 3.4 points above Sunday's total of 47.5.
  • The 43.1 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 4.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (three times over nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Chargers rack up 3.7 more points per game (24.3) than the Steelers surrender (20.6).
  • Los Angeles is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.6 points.
  • The Chargers rack up 21.3 more yards per game (370.2) than the Steelers allow per outing (348.9).
  • When Los Angeles amasses over 348.9 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Pittsburgh has three wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • This year, the Steelers have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers average 19.7 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Chargers surrender (25.3).
  • Pittsburgh is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team records more than 25.3 points.
  • The Steelers rack up 30.0 fewer yards per game (331.1) than the Chargers allow per matchup (361.1).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team picks up more than 361.1 yards.
  • The Steelers have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chargers.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • In five home games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Chargers home games average 51.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).
  • Pittsburgh has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, on the road.
  • Pittsburgh has not hit the over in three away games this year.
  • Steelers away games this season average 45.5 total points, 2.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (47.5).

