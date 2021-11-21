Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Baltimore vs. Chicago
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews' stat line this year shows 48 grabs for 623 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 69.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 69 times.
- Andrews has been the target of 69 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.
- Andrews (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The Bears are allowing 247.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Andrews grabbed six passes for 63 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted eight times.
- Andrews has reeled in 14 passes (on 25 targets) for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
69
21.6%
48
623
4
9
25.0%
Marquise Brown
82
25.6%
52
719
6
7
19.4%
Sammy Watkins
35
10.9%
19
299
0
2
5.6%
Rashod Bateman
28
8.8%
18
241
0
2
5.6%
Powered By Data Skrive