Before Mark Andrews hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) meet the Chicago Bears (3-6) in Week 11 at Soldier Field.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews' stat line this year shows 48 grabs for 623 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 69.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 69 times.

Andrews has been the target of 69 of his team's 320 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.

Andrews (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have thrown the ball in 53.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears are allowing 247.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bears defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Andrews grabbed six passes for 63 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted eight times.

Andrews has reeled in 14 passes (on 25 targets) for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three outings.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 69 21.6% 48 623 4 9 25.0% Marquise Brown 82 25.6% 52 719 6 7 19.4% Sammy Watkins 35 10.9% 19 299 0 2 5.6% Rashod Bateman 28 8.8% 18 241 0 2 5.6%

