November 21, 2021
Publish date:

Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Mark Ingram II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Ingram's New Orleans Saints (5-4) play the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ingram has rushed for 411 yards (41.1 per game) on 121 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 13.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 131 yards.
  • The Saints have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Over his three career matchups against the Eagles, Ingram averaged 58.7 rushing yards per game, 58.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of three games against the Eagles Ingram has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles allow 117.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Eagles have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Ingram picked up 47 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He put up 61 yards on four receptions.
  • In his last three games, Ingram has piled up 29 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 11 passes for 107 yards (35.7 per game).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

121

-

411

2

19

-

3.4

Alvin Kamara

146

55.1%

530

3

22

46.8%

3.6

Jameis Winston

32

12.1%

166

1

4

8.5%

5.2

Taysom Hill

20

7.5%

104

3

11

23.4%

5.2

Powered By Data Skrive