There will be player prop bet markets available for Mark Ingram II ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Ingram's New Orleans Saints (5-4) play the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ingram has rushed for 411 yards (41.1 per game) on 121 carries with two touchdowns.

He also averages 13.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 131 yards.

The Saints have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Over his three career matchups against the Eagles, Ingram averaged 58.7 rushing yards per game, 58.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of three games against the Eagles Ingram has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles allow 117.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.

The Eagles have allowed 11 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Ingram picked up 47 yards on 14 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He put up 61 yards on four receptions.

In his last three games, Ingram has piled up 29 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also caught 11 passes for 107 yards (35.7 per game).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 121 - 411 2 19 - 3.4 Alvin Kamara 146 55.1% 530 3 22 46.8% 3.6 Jameis Winston 32 12.1% 166 1 4 8.5% 5.2 Taysom Hill 20 7.5% 104 3 11 23.4% 5.2

