November 21, 2021
Publish date:

Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Marquez Callaway for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Callaway has 24 catches (on 43 targets) for 346 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 38.4 yards per game.
  • Callaway has been the target of 43 of his team's 273 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
  • Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • The 247.0 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Eagles have given up 16 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Titans, Callaway was targeted four times, totaling 37 yards on two receptions (averaging 18.5 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Callaway's eight catches over his last three outings are good enough for 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 15 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

43

15.8%

24

346

5

7

15.6%

Deonte Harris

35

12.8%

24

407

2

3

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

44

16.1%

32

310

4

7

15.6%

Adam Trautman

32

11.7%

20

183

0

6

13.3%

