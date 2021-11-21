Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Marquez Callaway for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (5-4) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) in Week 11 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Callaway has 24 catches (on 43 targets) for 346 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 38.4 yards per game.

Callaway has been the target of 43 of his team's 273 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.

Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

The 247.0 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles have given up 16 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Titans, Callaway was targeted four times, totaling 37 yards on two receptions (averaging 18.5 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.

Callaway's eight catches over his last three outings are good enough for 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 15 times.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 43 15.8% 24 346 5 7 15.6% Deonte Harris 35 12.8% 24 407 2 3 6.7% Alvin Kamara 44 16.1% 32 310 4 7 15.6% Adam Trautman 32 11.7% 20 183 0 6 13.3%

Powered By Data Skrive