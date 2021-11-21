Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Callaway has 24 catches (on 43 targets) for 346 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 38.4 yards per game.
- Callaway has been the target of 43 of his team's 273 passing attempts this season, or 15.8% of the target share.
- Callaway has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 15.6% of his team's 45 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 50.7% passing plays and 49.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- The 247.0 passing yards the Eagles allow per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles have given up 16 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Titans, Callaway was targeted four times, totaling 37 yards on two receptions (averaging 18.5 yards per catch) while scoring one touchdown.
- Callaway's eight catches over his last three outings are good enough for 92 yards (30.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 15 times.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
43
15.8%
24
346
5
7
15.6%
Deonte Harris
35
12.8%
24
407
2
3
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
44
16.1%
32
310
4
7
15.6%
Adam Trautman
32
11.7%
20
183
0
6
13.3%
