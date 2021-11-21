Marquise Brown will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (6-3) and the Chicago Bears (3-6) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has grabbed 52 balls, with a team-high 719 receiving yards plus six touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and is averaging 79.9 yards per game.

Brown has been the target of 25.6% (82 total) of his team's 320 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

The Bears have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 247.4 yards per game through the air.

The Bears have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Brown caught six passes for 37 yards while being targeted 13 times.

Brown has put up 233 yards over his last three outings (77.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes on 39 targets.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 82 25.6% 52 719 6 7 19.4% Mark Andrews 69 21.6% 48 623 4 9 25.0% Sammy Watkins 35 10.9% 19 299 0 2 5.6% Rashod Bateman 28 8.8% 18 241 0 2 5.6%

