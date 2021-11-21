Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Baltimore vs. Chicago

Author:

Marquise Brown will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Brown's Baltimore Ravens (6-3) and the Chicago Bears (3-6) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has grabbed 52 balls, with a team-high 719 receiving yards plus six touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and is averaging 79.9 yards per game.
  • Brown has been the target of 25.6% (82 total) of his team's 320 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • The Bears have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 247.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bears have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Brown caught six passes for 37 yards while being targeted 13 times.
  • Brown has put up 233 yards over his last three outings (77.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes on 39 targets.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

82

25.6%

52

719

6

7

19.4%

Mark Andrews

69

21.6%

48

623

4

9

25.0%

Sammy Watkins

35

10.9%

19

299

0

2

5.6%

Rashod Bateman

28

8.8%

18

241

0

2

5.6%

