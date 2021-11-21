Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Baltimore vs. Chicago
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has grabbed 52 balls, with a team-high 719 receiving yards plus six touchdowns. He has been targeted 82 times, and is averaging 79.9 yards per game.
- Brown has been the target of 25.6% (82 total) of his team's 320 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.2% of the time while running the football 46.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- The Bears have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 247.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Bears have allowed 16 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Brown caught six passes for 37 yards while being targeted 13 times.
- Brown has put up 233 yards over his last three outings (77.7 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes on 39 targets.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
82
25.6%
52
719
6
7
19.4%
Mark Andrews
69
21.6%
48
623
4
9
25.0%
Sammy Watkins
35
10.9%
19
299
0
2
5.6%
Rashod Bateman
28
8.8%
18
241
0
2
5.6%
