Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player props available for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones' team-leading 434 receiving yards (48.2 per game) have come on 38 catches (66 targets) plus three touchdowns.
  • Jones has been the target of 19.8% (66 total) of his team's 333 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 29.6% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Jones totaled 54 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the 49ers, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the 49ers.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 225.4 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The 49ers' defense is eighth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 35-yard performance against the Colts last week on two catches (17.5 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
  • In his last three games, Jones has put up 91 yards (on 10 grabs).

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

66

19.8%

38

434

3

8

29.6%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Laviska Shenault Jr.

57

17.1%

35

358

0

3

11.1%

Jamal Agnew

36

10.8%

21

211

1

3

11.1%

Powered By Data Skrive