There will be player props available for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take on the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' team-leading 434 receiving yards (48.2 per game) have come on 38 catches (66 targets) plus three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 19.8% (66 total) of his team's 333 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 29.6% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Jones totaled 54 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the 49ers, 2.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the 49ers.

Note: Jones' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 225.4 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers' defense is eighth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 35-yard performance against the Colts last week on two catches (17.5 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.

In his last three games, Jones has put up 91 yards (on 10 grabs).

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1% Jamal Agnew 36 10.8% 21 211 1 3 11.1%

