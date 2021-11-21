Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC East rivals will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Miami Dolphins (3-7) meet the New York Jets (2-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Miami's games this season have gone over 44.5 points three of 10 times.
  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in six of nine games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 8.9 points higher than the combined 35.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 58.1 points per game, 13.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 46.0 points per game in 2020, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Miami is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Dolphins covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Dolphins put up 15.2 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Jets surrender (32.9).
  • The Dolphins rack up 302.7 yards per game, 114.4 fewer yards than the 417.1 the Jets give up per matchup.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Jets.
  • So far this season New York has two wins against the spread.
  • The Jets have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).
  • This season the Jets put up 7.3 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Dolphins surrender (25.2).
  • New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.2 points.
  • The Jets collect 50.1 fewer yards per game (333.0) than the Dolphins give up (383.1).
  • In games that New York churns out over 383.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 22 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (15).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • In four home games this season, New York has gone over the total three times.
  • This season, Jets home games average 44.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).
  • Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, on the road.
  • This season, in five road games, Miami has gone over the total twice.
  • Dolphins away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.