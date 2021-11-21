AFC East rivals will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Miami Dolphins (3-7) meet the New York Jets (2-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Miami's games this season have gone over 44.5 points three of 10 times.

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in six of nine games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 8.9 points higher than the combined 35.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.1 points per game, 13.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Dolphins and their opponents have scored an average of 46.0 points per game in 2020, 1.5 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Dolphins covered the spread in their only game when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Dolphins put up 15.2 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Jets surrender (32.9).

The Dolphins rack up 302.7 yards per game, 114.4 fewer yards than the 417.1 the Jets give up per matchup.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 11 more times (18 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Jets stats and trends

So far this season New York has two wins against the spread.

The Jets have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more eight times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New York's games this year have hit the over six times in nine opportunities (66.7%).

This season the Jets put up 7.3 fewer points per game (17.9) than the Dolphins surrender (25.2).

New York is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 25.2 points.

The Jets collect 50.1 fewer yards per game (333.0) than the Dolphins give up (383.1).

In games that New York churns out over 383.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over 22 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Dolphins have forced (15).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

In four home games this season, New York has gone over the total three times.

This season, Jets home games average 44.6 points, 0.1 more than this outing's over/under (44.5).

Miami has two wins against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, on the road.

This season, in five road games, Miami has gone over the total twice.

Dolphins away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

