Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Pittman Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) square off against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman has 55 catches (76 targets) and paces the Colts with 729 receiving yards (72.9 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • Pittman has been the target of 22.4% (76 total) of his team's 339 passing attempts this season.
  • Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have called a pass in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pittman's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Pittman racked up 90 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 32.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bills.
  • The Bills have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 201.2 yards per game through the air.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jaguars, Pittman was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 71 yards.
  • Pittman has put up 221 yards during his last three games (73.7 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 26 targets.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

76

22.4%

55

729

5

10

26.3%

Zach Pascal

52

15.3%

32

328

3

9

23.7%

Jonathan Taylor

35

10.3%

29

303

1

2

5.3%

Mo Alie-Cox

28

8.3%

15

211

4

5

13.2%

Powered By Data Skrive