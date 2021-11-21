Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Pittman Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) square off against the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in Week 11 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman has 55 catches (76 targets) and paces the Colts with 729 receiving yards (72.9 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

Pittman has been the target of 22.4% (76 total) of his team's 339 passing attempts this season.

Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have called a pass in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pittman's matchup with the Bills.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Pittman racked up 90 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 32.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Bills.

The Bills have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 201.2 yards per game through the air.

At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jaguars, Pittman was targeted five times and racked up five catches for 71 yards.

Pittman has put up 221 yards during his last three games (73.7 per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes on 26 targets.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 76 22.4% 55 729 5 10 26.3% Zach Pascal 52 15.3% 32 328 3 9 23.7% Jonathan Taylor 35 10.3% 29 303 1 2 5.3% Mo Alie-Cox 28 8.3% 15 211 4 5 13.2%

Powered By Data Skrive