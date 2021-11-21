Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans has put together 606 yards (on 41 grabs) and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is putting up 67.3 yards per game.
- Evans has been the target of 17.2% (66 total) of his team's 384 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 15.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. New York
- In his four matchups against the Giants, Evans' 108 receiving yards average is 42.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game (65.5).
- Evans, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. And he had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- The 263.2 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Football Team last week, Evans was targeted three times and totaled 62 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Evans has 10 catches on 17 targets for 186 yards and five touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 62.0 yards per game.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
66
17.2%
41
606
9
11
15.7%
Chris Godwin
77
20.1%
57
717
4
17
24.3%
Antonio Brown
42
10.9%
29
418
4
3
4.3%
Leonard Fournette
48
12.5%
38
284
0
8
11.4%
