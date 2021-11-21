Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Evans and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans has put together 606 yards (on 41 grabs) and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is putting up 67.3 yards per game.
  • Evans has been the target of 17.2% (66 total) of his team's 384 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 15.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. New York

  • In his four matchups against the Giants, Evans' 108 receiving yards average is 42.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game (65.5).
  • Evans, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. And he had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • The 263.2 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Football Team last week, Evans was targeted three times and totaled 62 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Evans has 10 catches on 17 targets for 186 yards and five touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 62.0 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

66

17.2%

41

606

9

11

15.7%

Chris Godwin

77

20.1%

57

717

4

17

24.3%

Antonio Brown

42

10.9%

29

418

4

3

4.3%

Leonard Fournette

48

12.5%

38

284

0

8

11.4%

Powered By Data Skrive