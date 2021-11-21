In advance of Monday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Mike Evans and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. Evans' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans has put together 606 yards (on 41 grabs) and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 66 times, and is putting up 67.3 yards per game.

Evans has been the target of 17.2% (66 total) of his team's 384 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 15.7% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have thrown the football in 66.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. New York

In his four matchups against the Giants, Evans' 108 receiving yards average is 42.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game (65.5).

Evans, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch every time. And he had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

The 263.2 yards per game the Giants are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants' defense is 19th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Football Team last week, Evans was targeted three times and totaled 62 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Evans has 10 catches on 17 targets for 186 yards and five touchdowns over his last three games, averaging 62.0 yards per game.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 66 17.2% 41 606 9 11 15.7% Chris Godwin 77 20.1% 57 717 4 17 24.3% Antonio Brown 42 10.9% 29 418 4 3 4.3% Leonard Fournette 48 12.5% 38 284 0 8 11.4%

