Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Mike Gesicki ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (3-7) and the New York Jets (2-7) square off in a Week 11 matchup between AFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki's 44 catches have led to 529 yards (52.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 70 of his team's 395 passing attempts this season, or 17.7% of the target share.
  • Gesicki (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 64.9% of the time while running the ball 35.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Gesicki's 22.7 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Jets are 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.
  • The 299.3 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Jets have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Gesicki did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Ravens.
  • Gesicki has collected 102 receiving yards (34.0 per game), hauling in seven passes on 19 targets in his last three games.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

70

17.7%

44

529

2

5

12.2%

Jaylen Waddle

84

21.3%

60

557

3

8

19.5%

DeVante Parker

43

10.9%

25

327

1

2

4.9%

Myles Gaskin

48

12.2%

38

202

3

6

14.6%

Powered By Data Skrive