Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki's 44 catches have led to 529 yards (52.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times.
- Gesicki has been the target of 70 of his team's 395 passing attempts this season, or 17.7% of the target share.
- Gesicki (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 64.9% of the time while running the ball 35.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Jets.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Gesicki's 22.7 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Jets are 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In six matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.
- The 299.3 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Jets have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Gesicki did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Ravens.
- Gesicki has collected 102 receiving yards (34.0 per game), hauling in seven passes on 19 targets in his last three games.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
70
17.7%
44
529
2
5
12.2%
Jaylen Waddle
84
21.3%
60
557
3
8
19.5%
DeVante Parker
43
10.9%
25
327
1
2
4.9%
Myles Gaskin
48
12.2%
38
202
3
6
14.6%
Powered By Data Skrive