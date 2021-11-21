There will be player prop bet markets available for Mike Gesicki ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (3-7) and the New York Jets (2-7) square off in a Week 11 matchup between AFC East rivals at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki's 44 catches have led to 529 yards (52.9 per game) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 70 times.

Gesicki has been the target of 70 of his team's 395 passing attempts this season, or 17.7% of the target share.

Gesicki (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.2% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 64.9% of the time while running the ball 35.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Gesicki's 22.7 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Jets are 29.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups, Gesicki has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Jets.

The 299.3 yards per game the Jets are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Jets have allowed 15 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Gesicki did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Ravens.

Gesicki has collected 102 receiving yards (34.0 per game), hauling in seven passes on 19 targets in his last three games.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 70 17.7% 44 529 2 5 12.2% Jaylen Waddle 84 21.3% 60 557 3 8 19.5% DeVante Parker 43 10.9% 25 327 1 2 4.9% Myles Gaskin 48 12.2% 38 202 3 6 14.6%

Powered By Data Skrive