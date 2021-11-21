There will be player prop bet markets available for Mike Williams before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) hit the field in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has also contributed with 608 yards on 41 grabs and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times and averages 67.6 receiving yards per game.

Williams has been the target of 20.3% (72 total) of his team's 354 passing attempts this season.

Williams (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while running the ball 36.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Williams has averaged 62 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Steelers, 8.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Steelers, Williams has not had a TD catch.

The Steelers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 244.3 yards per game through the air.

With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Williams was targeted six times and racked up 33 yards on four receptions.

Williams has reeled in eight passes (16 targets) for 110 yards (36.7 per game) over his last three games.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 72 20.3% 41 608 6 11 22.0% Keenan Allen 93 26.3% 65 698 2 14 28.0% Austin Ekeler 51 14.4% 39 340 4 7 14.0% Jared Cook 45 12.7% 28 318 2 6 12.0%

