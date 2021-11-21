Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Mike Williams before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) hit the field in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has also contributed with 608 yards on 41 grabs and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times and averages 67.6 receiving yards per game.
  • Williams has been the target of 20.3% (72 total) of his team's 354 passing attempts this season.
  • Williams (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while running the ball 36.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Williams has averaged 62 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Steelers, 8.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Steelers, Williams has not had a TD catch.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 244.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Williams was targeted six times and racked up 33 yards on four receptions.
  • Williams has reeled in eight passes (16 targets) for 110 yards (36.7 per game) over his last three games.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

72

20.3%

41

608

6

11

22.0%

Keenan Allen

93

26.3%

65

698

2

14

28.0%

Austin Ekeler

51

14.4%

39

340

4

7

14.0%

Jared Cook

45

12.7%

28

318

2

6

12.0%

