Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Los Angeles vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has also contributed with 608 yards on 41 grabs and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times and averages 67.6 receiving yards per game.
- Williams has been the target of 20.3% (72 total) of his team's 354 passing attempts this season.
- Williams (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.3% of the time while running the ball 36.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Williams has averaged 62 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups against the Steelers, 8.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Steelers, Williams has not had a TD catch.
- The Steelers have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 244.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 12 passing TDs allowed this year, the Steelers defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Williams was targeted six times and racked up 33 yards on four receptions.
- Williams has reeled in eight passes (16 targets) for 110 yards (36.7 per game) over his last three games.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
72
20.3%
41
608
6
11
22.0%
Keenan Allen
93
26.3%
65
698
2
14
28.0%
Austin Ekeler
51
14.4%
39
340
4
7
14.0%
Jared Cook
45
12.7%
28
318
2
6
12.0%
Powered By Data Skrive