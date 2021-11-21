There will be player prop bet markets available for Myles Gaskin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 11 when Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (3-7) play the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin's team-high 344 rushing yards (34.4 per game) have come on 100 carries, with one touchdown.

He's also caught 38 passes for 202 yards (20.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 214 times this season, and he's handled 100 of those attempts (46.7%).

The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

Over his three career matchups against them, Gaskin has averaged 32 rushing yards per game versus the Jets, 16.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gaskin, in three matchups versus the Jets, has not run for a TD.

Allowing 133.9 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Dolphins are up against the NFL's poorest defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (19 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Ravens, Gaskin carried the ball 14 times for 31 yards.

He added 14 yards on one reeption.

Over his last three games, Gaskin has run for 101 yards on 46 carries (33.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

He also has 10 catches for 56 receiving yards (18.7 per game).

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 100 46.7% 344 1 16 43.2% 3.4 Malcolm Brown 33 15.4% 125 1 7 18.9% 3.8 Salvon Ahmed 41 19.2% 109 0 3 8.1% 2.7 Jacoby Brissett 18 8.4% 68 1 3 8.1% 3.8

