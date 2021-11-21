Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Myles Gaskin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 11 when Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (3-7) play the New York Jets (2-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin's team-high 344 rushing yards (34.4 per game) have come on 100 carries, with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 38 passes for 202 yards (20.2 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 214 times this season, and he's handled 100 of those attempts (46.7%).
  • The Dolphins have run 64.9% passing plays and 35.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New York

  • Over his three career matchups against them, Gaskin has averaged 32 rushing yards per game versus the Jets, 16.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gaskin, in three matchups versus the Jets, has not run for a TD.
  • Allowing 133.9 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Dolphins are up against the NFL's poorest defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (19 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Ravens, Gaskin carried the ball 14 times for 31 yards.
  • He added 14 yards on one reeption.
  • Over his last three games, Gaskin has run for 101 yards on 46 carries (33.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He also has 10 catches for 56 receiving yards (18.7 per game).

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

100

46.7%

344

1

16

43.2%

3.4

Malcolm Brown

33

15.4%

125

1

7

18.9%

3.8

Salvon Ahmed

41

19.2%

109

0

3

8.1%

2.7

Jacoby Brissett

18

8.4%

68

1

3

8.1%

3.8

