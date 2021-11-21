Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Najee Harris and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) hit the field in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has picked up a team-high 646 rushing yards (71.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also averages 35.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns.

He has received 176 of his team's 226 carries this season (77.9%).

The Steelers have run 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers give up 155.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.

The Steelers are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Lions, Harris carried the ball 26 times for 105 yards (4.0 yards per carry).

He added 28 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three games, Harris has piled up 74 carries for 258 yards (86.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has 10 receptions for 73 yards (24.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 176 77.9% 646 4 19 76.0% 3.7 Chase Claypool 6 2.7% 51 0 0 0.0% 8.5 Mason Rudolph 4 1.8% 36 0 1 4.0% 9.0 Diontae Johnson 3 1.3% 36 0 0 0.0% 12.0

Powered By Data Skrive