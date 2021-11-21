Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has picked up a team-high 646 rushing yards (71.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He also averages 35.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has received 176 of his team's 226 carries this season (77.9%).
- The Steelers have run 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Chargers give up 155.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
- The Steelers are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Lions, Harris carried the ball 26 times for 105 yards (4.0 yards per carry).
- He added 28 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three games, Harris has piled up 74 carries for 258 yards (86.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has 10 receptions for 73 yards (24.3 per game).
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
176
77.9%
646
4
19
76.0%
3.7
Chase Claypool
6
2.7%
51
0
0
0.0%
8.5
Mason Rudolph
4
1.8%
36
0
1
4.0%
9.0
Diontae Johnson
3
1.3%
36
0
0
0.0%
12.0
