November 21, 2021
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Najee Harris and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) hit the field in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has picked up a team-high 646 rushing yards (71.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 35.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 176 of his team's 226 carries this season (77.9%).
  • The Steelers have run 60.8% passing plays and 39.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers give up 155.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • The Steelers are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Lions, Harris carried the ball 26 times for 105 yards (4.0 yards per carry).
  • He added 28 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has piled up 74 carries for 258 yards (86.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has 10 receptions for 73 yards (24.3 per game).

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

176

77.9%

646

4

19

76.0%

3.7

Chase Claypool

6

2.7%

51

0

0

0.0%

8.5

Mason Rudolph

4

1.8%

36

0

1

4.0%

9.0

Diontae Johnson

3

1.3%

36

0

0

0.0%

12.0

