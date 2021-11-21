ACC rivals will clash when the No. 24 NC State Wolf Pack (8-3, 0-0 ACC) battle the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-5, 0-0 ACC).

Odds for NC State vs. North Carolina

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have combined for 62 points or more just one time this year.

North Carolina's games have gone over 62 points in six of 11 chances this season.

Friday's over/under is eight points lower than the two team's combined 70 points per game average.

The 50.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.9 fewer than the 62 total in this contest.

The average total in Wolf Pack games this season is 54.2, 7.8 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 62 .

In 2021, games involving the Tar Heels have averaged a total of 67.2 points, 5.2 more than the set total in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 7-4-0 this year.

The Wolf Pack have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 6.5 points or more so far this season.

NC State's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Wolf Pack rack up just 1.6 more points per game (33) than the Tar Heels give up (31.4).

NC State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31.4 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up only 7.2 more yards per game (419.4) than the Tar Heels allow per contest (412.2).

When NC State piles up over 412.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Tar Heels have takeaways (14).

North Carolina Stats and Trends

In North Carolina's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Tar Heels have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

North Carolina's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Tar Heels average 37 points per game, 18.3 more than the Wolf Pack give up (18.7).

North Carolina is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in games when it records more than 18.7 points.

The Tar Heels collect 161.5 more yards per game (482.9) than the Wolf Pack allow per matchup (321.4).

When North Carolina churns out more than 321.4 yards, the team is 4-7 against the spread and 6-5 overall.

This year the Tar Heels have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have takeaways (14).

Season Stats