Big Ten foes will clash when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten) meet the Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Iowa

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has played 10 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Cornhuskers have just two against the spread wins in five games as a favorite of 0 points or more.

Nebraska has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Cornhuskers rack up 11.7 more points per game (28.6) than the Hawkeyes allow (16.9).

Nebraska is 5-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall this season when the team notches more than 16.9 points.

The Cornhuskers rack up 144.3 more yards per game (459) than the Hawkeyes allow per outing (314.7).

When Nebraska picks up over 314.7 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 3-8 overall.

The Cornhuskers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 11 fewer than the Hawkeyes have forced (25).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Nebraska at SISportsbook.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Hawkeyes have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 0 points or more.

Iowa's games this season have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Hawkeyes put up 25.5 points per game, 4.6 more than the Cornhuskers surrender (20.9).

Iowa is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The Hawkeyes average 69.9 fewer yards per game (293.2) than the Cornhuskers allow per matchup (363.1).

In games that Iowa piles up more than 363.1 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Cornhuskers have forced (12).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats