Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Nick Chubb, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Chubb's Cleveland Browns (5-5) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has carried the ball 120 times for a team-high 721 yards (72.1 per game), with six touchdowns.

He's also caught eight passes for 69 yards (6.9 per game).

He has handled 120, or 41.0%, of his team's 293 rushing attempts this season.

The Browns have called a pass in 50.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Chubb will go up against a Lions squad that allows 135.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Lions are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

Chubb did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Patriots.

Chubb has totaled 198 rushing yards on 30 carries (66.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three games.

He's also hauled in three passes for 34 yards (11.3 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 120 41.0% 721 6 26 38.8% 6.0 Kareem Hunt 69 23.5% 361 5 15 22.4% 5.2 D'Ernest Johnson 56 19.1% 294 2 11 16.4% 5.3 Baker Mayfield 21 7.2% 80 1 3 4.5% 3.8

