November 21, 2021
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cleveland vs. Detroit

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Nick Chubb, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Chubb's Cleveland Browns (5-5) square off against the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has carried the ball 120 times for a team-high 721 yards (72.1 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 69 yards (6.9 per game).
  • He has handled 120, or 41.0%, of his team's 293 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Browns have called a pass in 50.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Chubb will go up against a Lions squad that allows 135.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Lions are ranked 21st in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • Chubb did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Patriots.
  • Chubb has totaled 198 rushing yards on 30 carries (66.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He's also hauled in three passes for 34 yards (11.3 per game).

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

120

41.0%

721

6

26

38.8%

6.0

Kareem Hunt

69

23.5%

361

5

15

22.4%

5.2

D'Ernest Johnson

56

19.1%

294

2

11

16.4%

5.3

Baker Mayfield

21

7.2%

80

1

3

4.5%

3.8

