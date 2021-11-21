MAC foes will clash when the Ohio Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 MAC) battle the Bowling Green Falcons (3-8, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Ohio vs. Bowling Green

Over/Under Insights

Ohio has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.

Bowling Green's games have gone over 48.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.

Friday's over/under is 3.3 points higher than the combined 45.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 63.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 15.2 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bobcats and their opponents have scored an average of 56.2 points per game in 2021, 7.7 more than Friday's total.

The 50.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Ohio has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bobcats average 8.8 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Falcons surrender (32.5).

Ohio is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.5 points.

The Bobcats average 384.9 yards per game, only 2.8 fewer than the 387.7 the Falcons give up per matchup.

When Ohio churns out more than 387.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (15).

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Bowling Green has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 6 points or more eight times this season and are 6-2 ATS in those games.

Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Falcons score 9.7 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Bobcats give up (31.2).

The Falcons collect 122.8 fewer yards per game (314.3) than the Bobcats allow per outing (437.1).

This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Bobcats' takeaways (8).

Season Stats