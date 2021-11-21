Publish date:
Ohio vs. Bowling Green College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio vs. Bowling Green
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points in nine of 11 games this season.
- Bowling Green's games have gone over 48.5 points in five of 11 chances this season.
- Friday's over/under is 3.3 points higher than the combined 45.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 63.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 15.2 more than the 48.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Bobcats and their opponents have scored an average of 56.2 points per game in 2021, 7.7 more than Friday's total.
- The 50.2 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 1.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Ohio has eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bobcats average 8.8 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Falcons surrender (32.5).
- Ohio is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.5 points.
- The Bobcats average 384.9 yards per game, only 2.8 fewer than the 387.7 the Falcons give up per matchup.
- When Ohio churns out more than 387.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two fewer than the Falcons have forced (15).
Bowling Green Stats and Trends
- Bowling Green has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Falcons have been underdogs by 6 points or more eight times this season and are 6-2 ATS in those games.
- Bowling Green's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Falcons score 9.7 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Bobcats give up (31.2).
- The Falcons collect 122.8 fewer yards per game (314.3) than the Bobcats allow per outing (437.1).
- This season the Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times, nine more than the Bobcats' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Ohio
|Stats
|Bowling Green
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
21.5
31.2
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
384.9
Avg. Total Yards
314.3
437.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
387.7
13
Giveaways
17
8
Takeaways
15