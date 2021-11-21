The Ole Miss Rebels (8-2, SEC) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 0-0 SEC) hit the field for the Egg Bowl.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Ole Miss is 6-4-0 this season.

So far this season, the Rebels have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more six times and are 4-2 ATS in those contests.

Ole Miss has gone over the point total in 30% of its opportunities this year (three times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Rebels score 12.2 more points per game (36.9) than the Bulldogs give up (24.7).

Ole Miss is 6-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.7 points.

The Rebels collect 196.3 more yards per game (522.2) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (325.9).

In games that Ole Miss amasses more than 325.9 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This year, the Rebels have seven turnovers, seven fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (14).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Bulldogs have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs average 31.8 points per game, 5.6 more than the Rebels allow (26.2).

When Mississippi State scores more than 26.2 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bulldogs average 25.1 more yards per game (452.3) than the Rebels give up (427.2).

Mississippi State is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team picks up more than 427.2 yards.

This season the Bulldogs have 15 turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (19).

Season Stats