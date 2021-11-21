Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth's stat line this year features 32 catches for 276 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 30.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 42 times.
- So far this season, 12.0% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
- Freiermuth (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- The Chargers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 219.2 yards per game through the air.
- With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Freiermuth reeled in five passes for 31 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Over his last three games, Freiermuth has collected 118 yards on 14 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 39.3 yards per game on 22 targets.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
42
12.0%
32
276
4
10
21.3%
Diontae Johnson
82
23.4%
52
613
3
7
14.9%
Chase Claypool
52
14.9%
29
433
1
7
14.9%
Najee Harris
56
16.0%
44
317
2
10
21.3%
