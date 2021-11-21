Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Pittsburgh vs. Los Angeles

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Pat Freiermuth and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth's stat line this year features 32 catches for 276 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 30.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 42 times.
  • So far this season, 12.0% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • Freiermuth (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • The Chargers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 219.2 yards per game through the air.
  • With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Freiermuth reeled in five passes for 31 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Over his last three games, Freiermuth has collected 118 yards on 14 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 39.3 yards per game on 22 targets.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

42

12.0%

32

276

4

10

21.3%

Diontae Johnson

82

23.4%

52

613

3

7

14.9%

Chase Claypool

52

14.9%

29

433

1

7

14.9%

Najee Harris

56

16.0%

44

317

2

10

21.3%

