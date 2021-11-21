In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Pat Freiermuth and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3-1) square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth's stat line this year features 32 catches for 276 yards and four touchdowns. He puts up 30.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 42 times.

So far this season, 12.0% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

Freiermuth (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.3% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

The Chargers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 219.2 yards per game through the air.

With 12 passing TDs conceded this year, the Chargers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Freiermuth reeled in five passes for 31 yards while being targeted nine times.

Over his last three games, Freiermuth has collected 118 yards on 14 catches with three touchdowns, averaging 39.3 yards per game on 22 targets.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 42 12.0% 32 276 4 10 21.3% Diontae Johnson 82 23.4% 52 613 3 7 14.9% Chase Claypool 52 14.9% 29 433 1 7 14.9% Najee Harris 56 16.0% 44 317 2 10 21.3%

