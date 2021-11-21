Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Patrick Mahomes II and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) take on the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Odds

Patrick Mahomes II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mahomes has passed for 2,940 yards (294.0 per game) while completing 65.8% of his passes (271-for-412), with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also adds 227 rushing yards (22.7 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Mahomes accounts for 58.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 57 of his 412 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Dallas

In one matchup against the Cowboys, Mahomes recorded zero passing yards, 313.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Mahomes did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are giving up 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have conceded 14 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Mahomes completed 70.0% of his passes for 406 yards, while tossing five touchdowns.

Mahomes has put up 847 passing yards (282.3 ypg) on 84-of-135 with seven touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

Mahomes' Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 111 25.9% 75 855 8 14 24.1% Travis Kelce 89 20.7% 62 747 5 7 12.1% Mecole Hardman 56 13.1% 40 399 1 9 15.5%

