November 21, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and New Orleans Saints (5-4) will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Eagles vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.
  • In 55.6% of New Orleans' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 50.4 points per game, 7.9 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's total is 0.4 points fewer than the 42.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Eagles games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 2.0 points below the 44.5 points per game average total in Saints games this season.
  • In Philadelphia's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Eagles score 5.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Saints surrender (19.8).
  • Philadelphia is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.
  • The Eagles collect only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1) than the Saints give up per outing (337.8).
  • In games that Philadelphia piles up over 337.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year, the Eagles have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).
  • New Orleans is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Saints are 4-0 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • New Orleans' games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).
  • The Saints average 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 the Eagles give up.
  • New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.
  • The Saints collect 321.1 yards per game, 29.5 fewer yards than the 350.6 the Eagles allow.
  • When New Orleans piles up over 350.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Eagles have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

  • Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, at home this year.
  • In four home games this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total twice.
  • Eagles home games this season average 51.1 total points, 8.6 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
  • New Orleans is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Saints have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • New Orleans has hit the over twice in five away games this season.
  • Saints away games this season average 43.5 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

