The Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) and New Orleans Saints (5-4) will clash in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for Eagles vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 42.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

In 55.6% of New Orleans' games this season (5/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The two teams combine to score 50.4 points per game, 7.9 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.4 points fewer than the 42.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 49.3 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.5-point over/under for this game is 2.0 points below the 44.5 points per game average total in Saints games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Eagles covered the spread in their only game when favored by 2.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Eagles score 5.9 more points per game (25.7) than the Saints surrender (19.8).

Philadelphia is 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Eagles collect only 12.3 more yards per game (350.1) than the Saints give up per outing (337.8).

In games that Philadelphia piles up over 337.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year, the Eagles have eight turnovers, five fewer than the Saints have takeaways (13).

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Saints are 4-0 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

New Orleans' games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Saints average 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 23.1 the Eagles give up.

New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.1 points.

The Saints collect 321.1 yards per game, 29.5 fewer yards than the 350.6 the Eagles allow.

When New Orleans piles up over 350.6 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over eight times, one fewer times than the Eagles have forced turnovers (9).

Home and road insights

Philadelphia has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, at home this year.

In four home games this season, Philadelphia has gone over the total twice.

Eagles home games this season average 51.1 total points, 8.6 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

New Orleans is 3-2 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, in away games.

The Saints have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

New Orleans has hit the over twice in five away games this season.

Saints away games this season average 43.5 total points, 1.0 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

