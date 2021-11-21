Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota

Author:

Before placing any bets on Randall Cobb's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes square off in Week 11 when Cobb and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cobb has racked up 265 receiving yards (26.5 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 32 targets this year.
  • So far this season, 9.5% of the 336 passes thrown by his team have gone Cobb's way.
  • Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 15.5% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.1% of the time while running the ball 43.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Cobb is averaging 37.7 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Vikings, 6.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
  • In seven matchups, Cobb has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Vikings.
  • Note: Cobb's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The Vikings are allowing 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings' defense is eighth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Seahawks, Cobb was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 21 yards.
  • Cobb has caught nine passes on 14 targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 28.7 yards in his last three games.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Randall Cobb

32

9.5%

23

265

4

9

15.5%

Davante Adams

98

29.2%

65

864

3

12

20.7%

Aaron Jones

47

14.0%

37

298

4

11

19.0%

Allen Lazard

26

7.7%

17

210

3

5

8.6%

