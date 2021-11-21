Publish date:
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Green Bay vs. Minnesota
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cobb has racked up 265 receiving yards (26.5 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 32 targets this year.
- So far this season, 9.5% of the 336 passes thrown by his team have gone Cobb's way.
- Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 15.5% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.1% of the time while running the ball 43.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Cobb is averaging 37.7 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Vikings, 6.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
- In seven matchups, Cobb has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Vikings.
- Note: Cobb's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The Vikings are allowing 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings' defense is eighth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Seahawks, Cobb was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 21 yards.
- Cobb has caught nine passes on 14 targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 28.7 yards in his last three games.
Cobb's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Randall Cobb
32
9.5%
23
265
4
9
15.5%
Davante Adams
98
29.2%
65
864
3
12
20.7%
Aaron Jones
47
14.0%
37
298
4
11
19.0%
Allen Lazard
26
7.7%
17
210
3
5
8.6%
