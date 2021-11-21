Before placing any bets on Randall Cobb's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes square off in Week 11 when Cobb and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) meet the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cobb has racked up 265 receiving yards (26.5 per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 32 targets this year.

So far this season, 9.5% of the 336 passes thrown by his team have gone Cobb's way.

Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 15.5% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.1% of the time while running the ball 43.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Cobb is averaging 37.7 receiving yards per game in seven career matchups against the Vikings, 6.2 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).

In seven matchups, Cobb has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Vikings.

Note: Cobb's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings are allowing 260.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings' defense is eighth in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Seahawks, Cobb was targeted four times and racked up three catches for 21 yards.

Cobb has caught nine passes on 14 targets for 86 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 28.7 yards in his last three games.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Randall Cobb 32 9.5% 23 265 4 9 15.5% Davante Adams 98 29.2% 65 864 3 12 20.7% Aaron Jones 47 14.0% 37 298 4 11 19.0% Allen Lazard 26 7.7% 17 210 3 5 8.6%

