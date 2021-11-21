Publish date:
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Carolina vs. Washington
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has put up a 243-yard season so far (24.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 59 targets.
- So far this season, 16.7% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
- Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- Anderson is averaging 22.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Football Team, 9.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
- In two matchups versus the Football Team, Anderson has had a TD catch every time, but never more than one in a game.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 290.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team's defense is 31st in the league, conceding 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cardinals, Anderson was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 37 yards and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Anderson has caught five passes on 10 targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.0 yards per game.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
59
16.7%
23
243
3
5
14.7%
D.J. Moore
95
26.8%
57
701
3
8
23.5%
Christian McCaffrey
32
9.0%
30
283
0
2
5.9%
Brandon Zylstra
10
2.8%
10
157
1
1
2.9%
