November 21, 2021
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Carolina vs. Washington

Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-5) square off against the Washington Football Team (3-6) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has put up a 243-yard season so far (24.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 59 targets.
  • So far this season, 16.7% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
  • Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Anderson is averaging 22.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Football Team, 9.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).
  • In two matchups versus the Football Team, Anderson has had a TD catch every time, but never more than one in a game.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 290.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team's defense is 31st in the league, conceding 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cardinals, Anderson was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 37 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Anderson has caught five passes on 10 targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

59

16.7%

23

243

3

5

14.7%

D.J. Moore

95

26.8%

57

701

3

8

23.5%

Christian McCaffrey

32

9.0%

30

283

0

2

5.9%

Brandon Zylstra

10

2.8%

10

157

1

1

2.9%

