Bookmakers have posted player prop bet markets for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-5) square off against the Washington Football Team (3-6) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has put up a 243-yard season so far (24.3 yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 59 targets.

So far this season, 16.7% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.

Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

Anderson is averaging 22.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Football Team, 9.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (31.5).

In two matchups versus the Football Team, Anderson has had a TD catch every time, but never more than one in a game.

The Football Team have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 290.1 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team's defense is 31st in the league, conceding 2.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cardinals, Anderson was targeted six times and recorded four catches for 37 yards and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Anderson has caught five passes on 10 targets for 39 yards and one touchdown, averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 59 16.7% 23 243 3 5 14.7% D.J. Moore 95 26.8% 57 701 3 8 23.5% Christian McCaffrey 32 9.0% 30 283 0 2 5.9% Brandon Zylstra 10 2.8% 10 157 1 1 2.9%

