There will be player prop bets available for Ryan Tannehill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-2) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 11 with the Houston Texans (1-8) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has thrown for 2,358 yards (235.8 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes (210-of-316), with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 169 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 30 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.

Tannehill has attempted 47 of his 316 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Houston

Tannehill averages 211.8 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Texans, 24.7 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Texans.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).

The Texans have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Tannehill went 19-for-27 (70.4%) for 213 yards with one touchdown pass.

He also carried the ball five times for one yard while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Tannehill has put up 621 passing yards (207.0 per game) and has a 70.1% completion percentage this year (61-of-87) over his last three games, while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 30 rushing yards on nine carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.0 yards per game on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 69 21.6% 41 567 3 7 14.6% Julio Jones 31 9.7% 21 336 0 4 8.3% Jeremy McNichols 33 10.3% 25 215 1 4 8.3%

Powered By Data Skrive