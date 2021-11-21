Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Ryan Tannehill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans (8-2) ready for an AFC South matchup in Week 11 with the Houston Texans (1-8) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has thrown for 2,358 yards (235.8 per game) while completing 66.5% of his passes (210-of-316), with 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 169 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 30 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Titans, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
  • Tannehill has attempted 47 of his 316 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Tannehill averages 211.8 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Texans, 24.7 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Texans.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • This week Tannehill will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (263.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Texans have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Tannehill went 19-for-27 (70.4%) for 213 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • He also carried the ball five times for one yard while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Tannehill has put up 621 passing yards (207.0 per game) and has a 70.1% completion percentage this year (61-of-87) over his last three games, while throwing five touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 30 rushing yards on nine carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 10.0 yards per game on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

69

21.6%

41

567

3

7

14.6%

Julio Jones

31

9.7%

21

336

0

4

8.3%

Jeremy McNichols

33

10.3%

25

215

1

4

8.3%

