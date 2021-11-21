Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (4-5) will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in six of nine games this season.
  • In 44.4% of Jacksonville's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.
  • Sunday's total is 4.4 points higher than the combined 40.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49.4 points per game, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • 49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.2 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.
  • San Francisco has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the 49ers average just 1.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Jaguars give up (25.8).
  • San Francisco is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.8 points.
  • The 49ers rack up just 4.2 fewer yards per game (362.2), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (366.4).
  • San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 366.4 yards.
  • This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).
  • Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • So far this year, the Jaguars have been installed as underdogs by a 6.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).
  • This season the Jaguars put up 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers give up (23.6).
  • The Jaguars collect only 1.3 more yards per game (332.7) than the 49ers allow (331.4).
  • In games that Jacksonville piles up more than 331.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.
  • In five home games this season, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • Jaguars home games this season average 48.1 total points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45).
  • San Francisco is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • Away from home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.
  • In four away games this year, San Francisco has hit the over twice.
  • This season, 49ers away games average 45.9 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (45).

