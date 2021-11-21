The San Francisco 49ers (4-5) will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 45-point total in six of nine games this season.

In 44.4% of Jacksonville's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.

Sunday's total is 4.4 points higher than the combined 40.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.4 points per game, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under.

49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.2 points, a number 2.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45-point over/under for this game is 2.1 points below the 47.1 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The 49ers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the 49ers average just 1.8 fewer points per game (24.0) than the Jaguars give up (25.8).

San Francisco is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team records more than 25.8 points.

The 49ers rack up just 4.2 fewer yards per game (362.2), than the Jaguars give up per matchup (366.4).

San Francisco is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 366.4 yards.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 14 times, nine more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

So far this year, the Jaguars have been installed as underdogs by a 6.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those games.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on just two of nine set point totals (22.2%).

This season the Jaguars put up 7.0 fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers give up (23.6).

The Jaguars collect only 1.3 more yards per game (332.7) than the 49ers allow (331.4).

In games that Jacksonville piles up more than 331.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the 49ers' takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.

In five home games this season, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

Jaguars home games this season average 48.1 total points, 3.1 more than this matchup's over/under (45).

San Francisco is 3-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

Away from home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites or more.

In four away games this year, San Francisco has hit the over twice.

This season, 49ers away games average 45.9 points, 0.9 more than this contest's over/under (45).

