November 21, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Stefon Diggs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has been targeted 86 times and has 56 catches, leading the Bills with 750 yards (83.3 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns this season.
  • So far this season, 24.6% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
  • Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 27.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the football 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Diggs is averaging 70.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 12.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (82.5).
  • Diggs has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts have given up 23 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Diggs put together a 162-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches (20.2 yards per catch) while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Diggs has caught 19 passes on 28 targets for 287 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 95.7 yards over his last three outings.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

86

24.6%

56

750

4

17

27.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

53

15.1%

30

505

4

7

11.3%

Cole Beasley

69

19.7%

53

461

1

8

12.9%

Dawson Knox

28

8.0%

22

303

5

7

11.3%

