Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has been targeted 86 times and has 56 catches, leading the Bills with 750 yards (83.3 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns this season.
- So far this season, 24.6% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 27.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the football 40.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Diggs is averaging 70.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 12.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (82.5).
- Diggs has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Colts have given up 23 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Diggs put together a 162-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches (20.2 yards per catch) while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Diggs has caught 19 passes on 28 targets for 287 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 95.7 yards over his last three outings.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
86
24.6%
56
750
4
17
27.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
53
15.1%
30
505
4
7
11.3%
Cole Beasley
69
19.7%
53
461
1
8
12.9%
Dawson Knox
28
8.0%
22
303
5
7
11.3%
