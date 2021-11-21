There will be player prop betting options available for Stefon Diggs ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (6-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) face off in a Week 11 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has been targeted 86 times and has 56 catches, leading the Bills with 750 yards (83.3 ypg) while scoring four touchdowns this season.

So far this season, 24.6% of the 350 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 27.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while running the football 40.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Diggs is averaging 70.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 12.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (82.5).

Diggs has caught a touchdown pass against the Colts once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 263.3 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have given up 23 passing TDs this year (2.3 per game), ranking them 32nd among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Diggs put together a 162-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches (20.2 yards per catch) while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.

Diggs has caught 19 passes on 28 targets for 287 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 95.7 yards over his last three outings.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 86 24.6% 56 750 4 17 27.4% Emmanuel Sanders 53 15.1% 30 505 4 7 11.3% Cole Beasley 69 19.7% 53 461 1 8 12.9% Dawson Knox 28 8.0% 22 303 5 7 11.3%

