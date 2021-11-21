Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Detroit vs. Cleveland

Author:

T.J. Hockenson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) square off against the Cleveland Browns (5-5) in Week 11 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hockenson has 48 catches (65 targets), leading his team with 448 receiving yards (49.8 per game) plus two touchdowns.
  • Hockenson has been the target of 65 of his team's 335 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.
  • Hockenson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • This week Hockenson will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (248.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Browns' defense is 30th in the league, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Hockenson did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Steelers.
  • Hockenson has put up 137 yards over his last three games (45.7 per game), reeling in 16 passes on 21 targets.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

65

19.4%

48

448

2

7

20.0%

D'Andre Swift

63

18.8%

50

420

2

6

17.1%

Kalif Raymond

46

13.7%

30

363

2

3

8.6%

Amon-Ra St. Brown

44

13.1%

31

311

0

5

14.3%

