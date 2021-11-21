Publish date:
T.J. Hockenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Detroit vs. Cleveland
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds
T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Hockenson has 48 catches (65 targets), leading his team with 448 receiving yards (49.8 per game) plus two touchdowns.
- Hockenson has been the target of 65 of his team's 335 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.
- Hockenson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- This week Hockenson will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (248.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Browns' defense is 30th in the league, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Hockenson did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Steelers.
- Hockenson has put up 137 yards over his last three games (45.7 per game), reeling in 16 passes on 21 targets.
Hockenson's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
65
19.4%
48
448
2
7
20.0%
D'Andre Swift
63
18.8%
50
420
2
6
17.1%
Kalif Raymond
46
13.7%
30
363
2
3
8.6%
Amon-Ra St. Brown
44
13.1%
31
311
0
5
14.3%
