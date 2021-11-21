T.J. Hockenson has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Hockenson and the Detroit Lions (0-8-1) square off against the Cleveland Browns (5-5) in Week 11 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Odds

T.J. Hockenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Hockenson has 48 catches (65 targets), leading his team with 448 receiving yards (49.8 per game) plus two touchdowns.

Hockenson has been the target of 65 of his team's 335 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.

Hockenson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 20.0% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

This week Hockenson will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (248.6 yards allowed per game).

The Browns' defense is 30th in the league, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Hockenson did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Steelers.

Hockenson has put up 137 yards over his last three games (45.7 per game), reeling in 16 passes on 21 targets.

Hockenson's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 65 19.4% 48 448 2 7 20.0% D'Andre Swift 63 18.8% 50 420 2 6 17.1% Kalif Raymond 46 13.7% 30 363 2 3 8.6% Amon-Ra St. Brown 44 13.1% 31 311 0 5 14.3%

