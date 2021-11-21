Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and New York Giants (3-6) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 50.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to allow 47.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.6, 1.1 points more than Monday's total of 49.5.
  • The 49.5 total in this game is 3.2 points above the 46.3 average total in Giants games this season.
  • Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-6-0 this season.
  • This season, the Buccaneers have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Buccaneers score 7.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Giants allow (24.0).
  • When Tampa Bay scores more than 24.0 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Buccaneers collect 34.0 more yards per game (406.4) than the Giants allow per contest (372.4).
  • In games that Tampa Bay totals more than 372.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Giants have forced (14).
  • In New York's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year the Giants average 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (23.6).
  • When New York records more than 23.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The Giants average 334.8 yards per game, just 0.8 more than the 334.0 the Buccaneers give up.
  • When New York totals over 334.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Tampa Bay is 4-0 overall and 3-1 against the spread.
  • At home, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in four games at home, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.9 points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).
  • Away from home, New York is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall.
  • This season, in four road games, New York has gone over the total three times.
  • The average total in Giants away games this season is 47.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

