The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and New York Giants (3-6) will meet in a Week 11 NFL matchup.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in six of nine games (66.7%) this season.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 47.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.6, 1.1 points more than Monday's total of 49.5.

The 49.5 total in this game is 3.2 points above the 46.3 average total in Giants games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Against the spread, Tampa Bay is 3-6-0 this season.

This season, the Buccaneers have won ATS in each of their three games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over in 55.6% of its opportunities (five times in nine games with a set point total).

The Buccaneers score 7.0 more points per game (31.0) than the Giants allow (24.0).

When Tampa Bay scores more than 24.0 points, it is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buccaneers collect 34.0 more yards per game (406.4) than the Giants allow per contest (372.4).

In games that Tampa Bay totals more than 372.4 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two fewer than the Giants have forced (14).

Giants stats and trends

In New York's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This year, the Giants won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

New York's games this season have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Giants average 3.7 fewer points per game (19.9) than the Buccaneers surrender (23.6).

When New York records more than 23.6 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Giants average 334.8 yards per game, just 0.8 more than the 334.0 the Buccaneers give up.

When New York totals over 334.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over 11 times, four fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (15).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tampa Bay is 4-0 overall and 3-1 against the spread.

At home, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (3-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in four games at home, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.9 points, 0.4 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Away from home, New York is 3-1 against the spread, and 1-3 overall.

This season, in four road games, New York has gone over the total three times.

The average total in Giants away games this season is 47.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

