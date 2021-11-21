Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

Author:

Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (3-6) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke leads Washington with 2,184 passing yards (242.7 per game) and has a 65.7% completion percentage this year (201-of-306) while throwing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 247 rushing yards on 39 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 27.4 yards per game.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
  • Heinicke has attempted 31 of his 306 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In one matchup against the Panthers, Heinicke recorded 137 passing yards, 85.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Panthers.
  • The 194.3 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Panthers have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Heinicke threw for 256 yards while completing 81.2% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
  • Heinicke added 15 yards on three carries, averaging five yards per attempt.
  • Heinicke has 794 passing yards (264.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 69.4% of his throws and tossing three touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has added 120 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

84

26.9%

49

632

4

7

22.6%

J.D. McKissic

46

14.7%

37

367

1

1

3.2%

Ricky Seals-Jones

35

11.2%

23

230

2

11

35.5%

