Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke leads Washington with 2,184 passing yards (242.7 per game) and has a 65.7% completion percentage this year (201-of-306) while throwing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He has tacked on 247 rushing yards on 39 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 27.4 yards per game.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.
- Heinicke has attempted 31 of his 306 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In one matchup against the Panthers, Heinicke recorded 137 passing yards, 85.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Panthers.
- The 194.3 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Panthers have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Heinicke threw for 256 yards while completing 81.2% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.
- Heinicke added 15 yards on three carries, averaging five yards per attempt.
- Heinicke has 794 passing yards (264.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 69.4% of his throws and tossing three touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.
- He has added 120 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 40.0 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
84
26.9%
49
632
4
7
22.6%
J.D. McKissic
46
14.7%
37
367
1
1
3.2%
Ricky Seals-Jones
35
11.2%
23
230
2
11
35.5%
