Taylor Heinicke will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (3-6) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke leads Washington with 2,184 passing yards (242.7 per game) and has a 65.7% completion percentage this year (201-of-306) while throwing 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He has tacked on 247 rushing yards on 39 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 27.4 yards per game.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the ball 43.6% of the time.

Heinicke has attempted 31 of his 306 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Carolina

In one matchup against the Panthers, Heinicke recorded 137 passing yards, 85.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Heinicke threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Panthers.

The 194.3 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Panthers have allowed 13 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Buccaneers, Heinicke threw for 256 yards while completing 81.2% of his passes, while tossing one touchdown.

Heinicke added 15 yards on three carries, averaging five yards per attempt.

Heinicke has 794 passing yards (264.7 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 69.4% of his throws and tossing three touchdown passes with three interceptions over his last three games.

He has added 120 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 40.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 84 26.9% 49 632 4 7 22.6% J.D. McKissic 46 14.7% 37 367 1 1 3.2% Ricky Seals-Jones 35 11.2% 23 230 2 11 35.5%

Powered By Data Skrive