Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 11 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Houston Texans (1-8) will fight to halt their eight-game slide in a Week 11 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-2).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee's games this season have gone over 44.5 points six of 10 times.
  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in four of nine games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 7.4 points under the 51.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • Titans games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 6.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 45.2 points per game average total in Texans games this season.
  • Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Titans average 27.8 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 per outing the Texans surrender.
  • Tennessee is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.7 points.
  • The Titans average 347.5 yards per game, 38.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Texans allow per contest.
  • When Tennessee totals more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year, the Titans have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (14).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Texans.
  • Against the spread, Houston is 4-5-0 this year.
  • This year, the Texans have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
  • Houston has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Texans score 9.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans give up (23.2).
  • The Texans collect 86.4 fewer yards per game (280.1) than the Titans give up per matchup (366.5).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 4-1 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, at home.
  • In five home games this season, Tennessee has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Titans home games this season is 51.0 points, 6.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
  • Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-5 overall, in away games.
  • This season, in five away games, Houston has gone over the total once.
  • Texans away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.