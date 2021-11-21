The Houston Texans (1-8) will fight to halt their eight-game slide in a Week 11 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-2).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 44.5 points six of 10 times.

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.4 points under the 51.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 50.6 points, a number 6.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5-point total for this game is 0.7 points below the 45.2 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).

The Titans average 27.8 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 per outing the Texans surrender.

Tennessee is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 28.7 points.

The Titans average 347.5 yards per game, 38.4 fewer yards than the 385.9 the Texans allow per contest.

When Tennessee totals more than 385.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Titans have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Texans have takeaways (14).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tennessee's matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 4-5-0 this year.

This year, the Texans have just two ATS wins in five games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Houston has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Texans score 9.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Titans give up (23.2).

The Texans collect 86.4 fewer yards per game (280.1) than the Titans give up per matchup (366.5).

The Texans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Titans have forced (14).

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 4-1 overall, and 3-2 against the spread, at home.

In five home games this season, Tennessee has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 51.0 points, 6.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

Houston has one win against the spread, and is 0-5 overall, in away games.

This season, in five away games, Houston has gone over the total once.

Texans away games this season average 46.4 total points, 1.9 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.