There will be player prop bets available for Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (3-6) play the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season McLaurin has 49 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 632 receiving yards (70.2 per game) plus four touchdowns.

So far this season, 26.9% of the 312 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

Against the Panthers, McLaurin has averaged four receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 52.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

McLaurin has not caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers.

This week McLaurin will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

McLaurin put together a 59-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on six catches while being targeted eight times.

During his last three games, McLaurin has 16 catches (on 27 targets) for 204 yards and one touchdown, averaging 68.0 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 84 26.9% 49 632 4 7 22.6% J.D. McKissic 46 14.7% 37 367 1 1 3.2% Ricky Seals-Jones 35 11.2% 23 230 2 11 35.5% Adam Humphries 30 9.6% 21 225 0 1 3.2%

