November 21, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Terry McLaurin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (3-6) play the Carolina Panthers (5-5) in Week 11 at Bank of America Stadium.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season McLaurin has 49 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 632 receiving yards (70.2 per game) plus four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 26.9% of the 312 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Against the Panthers, McLaurin has averaged four receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 52.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • McLaurin has not caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers.
  • This week McLaurin will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • McLaurin put together a 59-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on six catches while being targeted eight times.
  • During his last three games, McLaurin has 16 catches (on 27 targets) for 204 yards and one touchdown, averaging 68.0 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

84

26.9%

49

632

4

7

22.6%

J.D. McKissic

46

14.7%

37

367

1

1

3.2%

Ricky Seals-Jones

35

11.2%

23

230

2

11

35.5%

Adam Humphries

30

9.6%

21

225

0

1

3.2%

