Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Washington vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season McLaurin has 49 catches (84 targets), leading his team with 632 receiving yards (70.2 per game) plus four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 26.9% of the 312 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 22.6% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Panthers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Against the Panthers, McLaurin has averaged four receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 52.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- McLaurin has not caught a touchdown pass against the Panthers.
- This week McLaurin will face the NFL's best pass defense (194.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers' defense is eighth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- McLaurin put together a 59-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week on six catches while being targeted eight times.
- During his last three games, McLaurin has 16 catches (on 27 targets) for 204 yards and one touchdown, averaging 68.0 yards per game.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
84
26.9%
49
632
4
7
22.6%
J.D. McKissic
46
14.7%
37
367
1
1
3.2%
Ricky Seals-Jones
35
11.2%
23
230
2
11
35.5%
Adam Humphries
30
9.6%
21
225
0
1
3.2%
Powered By Data Skrive