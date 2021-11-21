Big 12 foes will battle when the Texas Longhorns (4-7, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Kansas State Wildcats (7-4, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas State

Over/Under Insights

Texas' games this season have gone over 52 points 10 of 11 times.

Kansas State's games have gone over 52 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.7, is 11.7 points more than Friday's over/under.

This contest's total is 1.4 points fewer than the 53.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Longhorns games this season feature an average total of 60 points, a number eight points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 52-point over/under for this game is 0.9 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Longhorns have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

Texas' games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Longhorns put up 15.5 more points per game (36.5) than the Wildcats surrender (21).

Texas is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 21 points.

The Longhorns collect 83.6 more yards per game (428.6) than the Wildcats give up per contest (345).

In games that Texas amasses over 345 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Kansas State has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Wildcats rack up 5.2 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Longhorns surrender (32.4).

Kansas State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.4 points.

The Wildcats collect 360.9 yards per game, 77.8 fewer yards than the 438.7 the Longhorns allow.

This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Longhorns have forced 14 turnovers.

Season Stats