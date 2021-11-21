Publish date:
Texas vs. Kansas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas vs. Kansas State
Over/Under Insights
- Texas' games this season have gone over 52 points 10 of 11 times.
- Kansas State's games have gone over 52 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.7, is 11.7 points more than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 1.4 points fewer than the 53.4 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Longhorns games this season feature an average total of 60 points, a number eight points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 52-point over/under for this game is 0.9 points below the 52.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Longhorns have been favored by 2.5 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.
- Texas' games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Longhorns put up 15.5 more points per game (36.5) than the Wildcats surrender (21).
- Texas is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 21 points.
- The Longhorns collect 83.6 more yards per game (428.6) than the Wildcats give up per contest (345).
- In games that Texas amasses over 345 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over three more times (17 total) than the Wildcats have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Kansas State has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Wildcats rack up 5.2 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Longhorns surrender (32.4).
- Kansas State is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.4 points.
- The Wildcats collect 360.9 yards per game, 77.8 fewer yards than the 438.7 the Longhorns allow.
- This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times, while the Longhorns have forced 14 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Kansas State
36.5
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
32.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21
428.6
Avg. Total Yards
360.9
438.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
345
17
Giveaways
14
14
Takeaways
14