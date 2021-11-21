Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady leads Tampa Bay with 2,870 passing yards (318.9 per game) and has a 67.4% completion percentage this year (254-of-377) while throwing 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He's tacked on 41 rushing yards on 15 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.6 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have run 66.7% passing plays and 33.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady has attempted 69 of his 377 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. New York
- Brady averages 306.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants, 8.0 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Giants over those games, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
- This week Brady will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (263.2 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Football Team, Brady had 220 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
- Brady has thrown for 806 yards (268.7 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
77
20.1%
57
717
4
17
24.3%
Mike Evans
66
17.2%
41
606
9
11
15.7%
Antonio Brown
42
10.9%
29
418
4
3
4.3%
