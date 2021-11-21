Sportsbooks have listed player props for Tom Brady ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) meet in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady leads Tampa Bay with 2,870 passing yards (318.9 per game) and has a 67.4% completion percentage this year (254-of-377) while throwing 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He's tacked on 41 rushing yards on 15 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.6 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have run 66.7% passing plays and 33.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Brady has attempted 69 of his 377 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. New York

Brady averages 306.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants, 8.0 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Giants over those games, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.

This week Brady will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (263.2 yards allowed per game).

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Football Team, Brady had 220 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.

Brady has thrown for 806 yards (268.7 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 77 20.1% 57 717 4 17 24.3% Mike Evans 66 17.2% 41 606 9 11 15.7% Antonio Brown 42 10.9% 29 418 4 3 4.3%

