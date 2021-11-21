Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Tom Brady ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) and the New York Giants (3-6) meet in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady leads Tampa Bay with 2,870 passing yards (318.9 per game) and has a 67.4% completion percentage this year (254-of-377) while throwing 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He's tacked on 41 rushing yards on 15 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.6 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.7% passing plays and 33.3% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady has attempted 69 of his 377 passes in the red zone, accounting for 60.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. New York

  • Brady averages 306.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Giants, 8.0 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • In his only game with a TD pass against the Giants over those games, Brady threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Giants date back to 2016.
  • This week Brady will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (263.2 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Giants defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Football Team, Brady had 220 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions.
  • Brady has thrown for 806 yards (268.7 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 64.5% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three appearances.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

77

20.1%

57

717

4

17

24.3%

Mike Evans

66

17.2%

41

606

9

11

15.7%

Antonio Brown

42

10.9%

29

418

4

3

4.3%

