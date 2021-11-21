Before placing any wagers on Travis Kelce's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has recorded 747 receiving yards (74.7 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 62 passes on 89 targets.

Kelce has been the target of 89 of his team's 429 passing attempts this season, or 20.7% of the target share.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 63.7% passing plays and 36.3% rushing plays this season. They rank ninth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

Kelce had 73 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 5.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (78.5).

Kelce caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Cowboys.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The 270.1 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cowboys' defense is 14th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Kelce was targeted 10 times and recorded eight catches for 119 yards.

Kelce put up 214 yards (on 17 catches) with one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 24 times, and averaged 71.3 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 89 20.7% 62 747 5 7 12.1% Tyreek Hill 111 25.9% 75 855 8 14 24.1% Mecole Hardman 56 13.1% 40 399 1 9 15.5% Byron Pringle 30 7.0% 22 301 3 1 1.7%

