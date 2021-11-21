Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has passed for 1,983 yards (220.3 per game) while completing 58% of his passes (192-for-331), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He has tacked on 169 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.
- The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
- Lawrence accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 27 of his 331 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the 49ers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 225.4 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Colts, Lawrence had 162 yards while completing 45.7% of his passes.
- Lawrence added five carries for 33 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry in the running game.
- In his last three games, Lawrence has thrown for 518 yards (172.7 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes (63-of-115), with one touchdown and one interception.
- He's also carried the ball 11 times for 48 yards, averaging 16.0 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
66
19.8%
38
434
3
8
29.6%
Dan Arnold
51
-
34
399
0
4
-
Laviska Shenault Jr.
57
17.1%
35
358
0
3
11.1%
Powered By Data Skrive