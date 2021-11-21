Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Jacksonville vs. San Francisco

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Trevor Lawrence ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has passed for 1,983 yards (220.3 per game) while completing 58% of his passes (192-for-331), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 169 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Lawrence accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 27 of his 331 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 225.4 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Colts, Lawrence had 162 yards while completing 45.7% of his passes.
  • Lawrence added five carries for 33 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry in the running game.
  • In his last three games, Lawrence has thrown for 518 yards (172.7 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes (63-of-115), with one touchdown and one interception.
  • He's also carried the ball 11 times for 48 yards, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

66

19.8%

38

434

3

8

29.6%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Laviska Shenault Jr.

57

17.1%

35

358

0

3

11.1%

