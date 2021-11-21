There will be player prop bet markets available for Trevor Lawrence ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) in Week 11 at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has passed for 1,983 yards (220.3 per game) while completing 58% of his passes (192-for-331), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He has tacked on 169 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 18.8 yards per game.

The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence accounts for 45.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 27 of his 331 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers have the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 225.4 yards per game through the air.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Colts, Lawrence had 162 yards while completing 45.7% of his passes.

Lawrence added five carries for 33 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per carry in the running game.

In his last three games, Lawrence has thrown for 518 yards (172.7 per game) while completing 54.8% of his passes (63-of-115), with one touchdown and one interception.

He's also carried the ball 11 times for 48 yards, averaging 16.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 66 19.8% 38 434 3 8 29.6% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Laviska Shenault Jr. 57 17.1% 35 358 0 3 11.1%

