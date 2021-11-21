Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Trevor Siemian Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Trevor Siemian, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Siemian's New Orleans Saints (5-4) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Siemian has thrown for 706 yards (78.4 ypg), completing 57.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season.
  • He also has two rushing yards on two carries, averaging 0.2 yards per game.
  • The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
  • Siemian has attempted 22 of his 104 passes in the red zone, accounting for 23.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Siemian's zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles are 218.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Siemian didn't throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.
  • Note: Siemian's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 247.0 yards per game through the air.
  • With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Titans, Siemian completed 55.9% of his passes for 298 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Siemian has 706 passing yards (235.3 ypg) to lead New Orleans, completing 57.7% of his throws and recording five touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

Siemian's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deonte Harris

35

12.8%

24

407

2

3

6.7%

Marquez Callaway

43

15.8%

24

346

5

7

15.6%

Alvin Kamara

44

16.1%

32

310

4

7

15.6%

