Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Trevor Siemian, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 11 matchup sees Siemian's New Orleans Saints (5-4) square off against the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Siemian has thrown for 706 yards (78.4 ypg), completing 57.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season.

He also has two rushing yards on two carries, averaging 0.2 yards per game.

The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.

Siemian has attempted 22 of his 104 passes in the red zone, accounting for 23.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Siemian's zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles are 218.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Siemian didn't throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.

Note: Siemian's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 247.0 yards per game through the air.

With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Titans, Siemian completed 55.9% of his passes for 298 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Siemian has 706 passing yards (235.3 ypg) to lead New Orleans, completing 57.7% of his throws and recording five touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

Siemian's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 35 12.8% 24 407 2 3 6.7% Marquez Callaway 43 15.8% 24 346 5 7 15.6% Alvin Kamara 44 16.1% 32 310 4 7 15.6%

