Publish date:
Trevor Siemian Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Siemian Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Siemian has thrown for 706 yards (78.4 ypg), completing 57.7% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season.
- He also has two rushing yards on two carries, averaging 0.2 yards per game.
- The Saints, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while running the football 49.3% of the time.
- Siemian has attempted 22 of his 104 passes in the red zone, accounting for 23.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Siemian's matchup with the Eagles.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Siemian's zero passing yards per game in three matchups against the Eagles are 218.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Siemian didn't throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.
- Note: Siemian's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 247.0 yards per game through the air.
- With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Eagles defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Titans, Siemian completed 55.9% of his passes for 298 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Siemian has 706 passing yards (235.3 ypg) to lead New Orleans, completing 57.7% of his throws and recording five touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
Siemian's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
35
12.8%
24
407
2
3
6.7%
Marquez Callaway
43
15.8%
24
346
5
7
15.6%
Alvin Kamara
44
16.1%
32
310
4
7
15.6%
Powered By Data Skrive