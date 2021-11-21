Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Tagovailoa has recorded 1,198 passing yards (119.8 per game) while going 111-for-170 (65.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also rushed 18 times for 62 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have called a pass in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Tagovailoa has thrown 19 passes in the red zone this season, 24.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Jets.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. New York
- In two matchups against the Jets, Tagovailoa averaged 4.5 passing yards per game, 251.0 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tagovailoa has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Jets over that time.
- The 299.3 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
- With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Tagovailoa completed 61.5% of his pass attempts for 158 yards.
- Tagovailoa tacked on three carries for zero yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 363 passing yards over his last three games (121.0 per game) and has a 55.8% completion percentage (29-of-52), throwing zero touchdown passes with one interception.
- He's also carried the ball seven times for 10 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
84
21.3%
60
557
3
8
19.5%
Mike Gesicki
70
17.7%
44
529
2
5
12.2%
DeVante Parker
43
10.9%
25
327
1
2
4.9%
Powered By Data Skrive