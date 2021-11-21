Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Miami vs. New York

Author:

Before Tua Tagovailoa hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (3-7) and the New York Jets (2-7) square off in a Week 11 matchup between AFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Tagovailoa has recorded 1,198 passing yards (119.8 per game) while going 111-for-170 (65.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 18 times for 62 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have called a pass in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown 19 passes in the red zone this season, 24.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. New York

  • In two matchups against the Jets, Tagovailoa averaged 4.5 passing yards per game, 251.0 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tagovailoa has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Jets over that time.
  • The 299.3 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
  • With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Tagovailoa completed 61.5% of his pass attempts for 158 yards.
  • Tagovailoa tacked on three carries for zero yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown for 363 passing yards over his last three games (121.0 per game) and has a 55.8% completion percentage (29-of-52), throwing zero touchdown passes with one interception.
  • He's also carried the ball seven times for 10 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

84

21.3%

60

557

3

8

19.5%

Mike Gesicki

70

17.7%

44

529

2

5

12.2%

DeVante Parker

43

10.9%

25

327

1

2

4.9%

