Before Tua Tagovailoa hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (3-7) and the New York Jets (2-7) square off in a Week 11 matchup between AFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Tagovailoa has recorded 1,198 passing yards (119.8 per game) while going 111-for-170 (65.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also rushed 18 times for 62 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per game.

The Dolphins have called a pass in 64.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 35.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Tagovailoa has thrown 19 passes in the red zone this season, 24.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. New York

In two matchups against the Jets, Tagovailoa averaged 4.5 passing yards per game, 251.0 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tagovailoa has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Jets over that time.

The 299.3 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

With 15 passing TDs allowed this year, the Jets defense is ranked 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Tagovailoa completed 61.5% of his pass attempts for 158 yards.

Tagovailoa tacked on three carries for zero yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 363 passing yards over his last three games (121.0 per game) and has a 55.8% completion percentage (29-of-52), throwing zero touchdown passes with one interception.

He's also carried the ball seven times for 10 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per game.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 84 21.3% 60 557 3 8 19.5% Mike Gesicki 70 17.7% 44 529 2 5 12.2% DeVante Parker 43 10.9% 25 327 1 2 4.9%

