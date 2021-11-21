Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has put together a 409-yard season so far (45.4 yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes on 55 targets.
- So far this season, 19.0% of the 290 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- Boyd (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The Raiders are giving up 243.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, Boyd caught one pass for 11 yards while being targeted two times.
- During his last three games, Boyd has totaled 119 yards on 10 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game, on 17 targets.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
55
19.0%
38
409
2
5
14.7%
Ja'Marr Chase
73
25.2%
44
835
7
8
23.5%
Tee Higgins
57
19.7%
35
431
2
7
20.6%
C.J. Uzomah
28
9.7%
25
313
5
2
5.9%
