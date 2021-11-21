There will be player props available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has put together a 409-yard season so far (45.4 yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes on 55 targets.

So far this season, 19.0% of the 290 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

Boyd (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders are giving up 243.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, Boyd caught one pass for 11 yards while being targeted two times.

During his last three games, Boyd has totaled 119 yards on 10 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 55 19.0% 38 409 2 5 14.7% Ja'Marr Chase 73 25.2% 44 835 7 8 23.5% Tee Higgins 57 19.7% 35 431 2 7 20.6% C.J. Uzomah 28 9.7% 25 313 5 2 5.9%

