Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Cincinnati vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player props available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-4) in Week 11 at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has put together a 409-yard season so far (45.4 yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 38 passes on 55 targets.
  • So far this season, 19.0% of the 290 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • Boyd (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders are giving up 243.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 17 passing TDs allowed this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 9 matchup with the Browns, Boyd caught one pass for 11 yards while being targeted two times.
  • During his last three games, Boyd has totaled 119 yards on 10 receptions with one touchdown, averaging 39.7 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

55

19.0%

38

409

2

5

14.7%

Ja'Marr Chase

73

25.2%

44

835

7

8

23.5%

Tee Higgins

57

19.7%

35

431

2

7

20.6%

C.J. Uzomah

28

9.7%

25

313

5

2

5.9%

Powered By Data Skrive