Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conklin has hauled in 35 passes (49 targets) for 353 yards (39.2 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.
- Conklin has been the target of 49 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 14.4% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Conklin's zero receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Packers are 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.
- The Packers have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 221.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Packers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Conklin put together an 11-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted five times and scoring two touchdowns.
- Conklin has collected 113 receiving yards (37.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 19 targets in his last three games.
Conklin's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Conklin
49
14.4%
35
353
3
8
21.1%
Justin Jefferson
79
23.2%
55
775
4
10
26.3%
Adam Thielen
73
21.4%
50
542
7
10
26.3%
K.J. Osborn
41
12.0%
29
341
2
2
5.3%
