November 21, 2021
Publish date:

Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Minnesota vs. Green Bay

Author:

Before placing any bets on Tyler Conklin's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North opponents square off in Week 11 when Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (4-5) play the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin has hauled in 35 passes (49 targets) for 353 yards (39.2 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.
  • Conklin has been the target of 49 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 14.4% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Conklin's zero receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Packers are 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 221.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Packers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Conklin put together an 11-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted five times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • Conklin has collected 113 receiving yards (37.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 19 targets in his last three games.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

49

14.4%

35

353

3

8

21.1%

Justin Jefferson

79

23.2%

55

775

4

10

26.3%

Adam Thielen

73

21.4%

50

542

7

10

26.3%

K.J. Osborn

41

12.0%

29

341

2

2

5.3%

