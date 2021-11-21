Before placing any bets on Tyler Conklin's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North opponents square off in Week 11 when Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (4-5) play the Green Bay Packers (8-2) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin has hauled in 35 passes (49 targets) for 353 yards (39.2 per game) and has three touchdowns this year.

Conklin has been the target of 49 of his team's 341 passing attempts this season, or 14.4% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Conklin has been on the receiving end of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.6% passing plays and 42.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Conklin's zero receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Packers are 38.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 221.0 yards per game through the air.

The Packers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 17th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Conklin put together an 11-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted five times and scoring two touchdowns.

Conklin has collected 113 receiving yards (37.7 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 13 passes on 19 targets in his last three games.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Conklin 49 14.4% 35 353 3 8 21.1% Justin Jefferson 79 23.2% 55 775 4 10 26.3% Adam Thielen 73 21.4% 50 542 7 10 26.3% K.J. Osborn 41 12.0% 29 341 2 2 5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive