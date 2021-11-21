Before Tyler Lockett hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (3-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) square off in a Week 11 matchup between NFC West opponents at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett's 66 targets have resulted in 43 receptions for 602 yards (66.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.4% of the 260 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.

Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the ball 44.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Arizona

Lockett is averaging 54.1 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Cardinals, 5.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).

Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals are giving up 221.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Lockett was targeted eight times, picking up 23 yards on two receptions.

Over his last three outings, Lockett has racked up 59.0 yards per game, reeling in 16 passes on 24 targets.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 66 25.4% 43 602 3 3 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 64 24.6% 42 606 8 9 36.0% Gerald Everett 25 9.6% 22 198 1 2 8.0% Freddie Swain 27 10.4% 16 169 2 3 12.0%

