November 21, 2021
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Author:

Before Tyler Lockett hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (3-6) and the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) square off in a Week 11 matchup between NFC West opponents at Lumen Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett's 66 targets have resulted in 43 receptions for 602 yards (66.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 25.4% of the 260 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
  • Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the ball 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Lockett is averaging 54.1 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Cardinals, 5.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
  • Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The Cardinals are giving up 221.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cardinals have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Lockett was targeted eight times, picking up 23 yards on two receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Lockett has racked up 59.0 yards per game, reeling in 16 passes on 24 targets.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

66

25.4%

43

602

3

3

12.0%

D.K. Metcalf

64

24.6%

42

606

8

9

36.0%

Gerald Everett

25

9.6%

22

198

1

2

8.0%

Freddie Swain

27

10.4%

16

169

2

3

12.0%

