Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett's 66 targets have resulted in 43 receptions for 602 yards (66.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 25.4% of the 260 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
- Lockett has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 12.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.1% of the time while running the ball 44.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Lockett is averaging 54.1 receiving yards per game in 10 career matchups against the Cardinals, 5.4 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
- Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The Cardinals are giving up 221.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 14th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Lockett was targeted eight times, picking up 23 yards on two receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Lockett has racked up 59.0 yards per game, reeling in 16 passes on 24 targets.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
66
25.4%
43
602
3
3
12.0%
D.K. Metcalf
64
24.6%
42
606
8
9
36.0%
Gerald Everett
25
9.6%
22
198
1
2
8.0%
Freddie Swain
27
10.4%
16
169
2
3
12.0%
