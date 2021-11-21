Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has been targeted 111 times and has 75 catches, leading the Chiefs with 855 receiving yards (85.5 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 111 of his team's 429 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.7% of the time while running the football 36.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Hill had 64 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (87.5).
- Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys are giving up 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have given up 14 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Hill put together an 83-yard performance against the Raiders last week on seven catches while being targeted 10 times and scoring two touchdowns.
- Hill has recorded 214 receiving yards (71.3 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 39 targets over his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
111
25.9%
75
855
8
14
24.1%
Travis Kelce
89
20.7%
62
747
5
7
12.1%
Mecole Hardman
56
13.1%
40
399
1
9
15.5%
Byron Pringle
30
7.0%
22
301
3
1
1.7%
