November 21, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Kansas City vs. Dallas

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) meet the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill has been targeted 111 times and has 75 catches, leading the Chiefs with 855 receiving yards (85.5 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 111 of his team's 429 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.7% of the time while running the football 36.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Hill had 64 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (87.5).
  • Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys are giving up 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have given up 14 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Hill put together an 83-yard performance against the Raiders last week on seven catches while being targeted 10 times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • Hill has recorded 214 receiving yards (71.3 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 39 targets over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

111

25.9%

75

855

8

14

24.1%

Travis Kelce

89

20.7%

62

747

5

7

12.1%

Mecole Hardman

56

13.1%

40

399

1

9

15.5%

Byron Pringle

30

7.0%

22

301

3

1

1.7%

