There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) meet the Dallas Cowboys (7-2) in Week 11 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has been targeted 111 times and has 75 catches, leading the Chiefs with 855 receiving yards (85.5 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 111 of his team's 429 passing attempts this season, or 25.9% of the target share.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 24.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.7% of the time while running the football 36.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Dallas

Hill had 64 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Cowboys, 23.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (87.5).

Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are giving up 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have given up 14 passing TDs this season (1.6 per game), ranking them 14th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Hill put together an 83-yard performance against the Raiders last week on seven catches while being targeted 10 times and scoring two touchdowns.

Hill has recorded 214 receiving yards (71.3 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 39 targets over his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 111 25.9% 75 855 8 14 24.1% Travis Kelce 89 20.7% 62 747 5 7 12.1% Mecole Hardman 56 13.1% 40 399 1 9 15.5% Byron Pringle 30 7.0% 22 301 3 1 1.7%

