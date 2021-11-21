Publish date:
Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has thrown for 656 yards while completing 63.2% of his passes (55-of-87), with three touchdowns and three interceptions this year (72.9 per game).
- He's tacked on 78 rushing yards on eight carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 8.7 yards per game.
- The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.
- Taylor has attempted 17 of his 87 passes in the red zone, accounting for 30.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In one matchup against the Titans, Taylor threw for zero passing yards, 237.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Titans.
- Note: Taylor's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The 287.1 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Titans have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Taylor went 24-for-43 (55.8%) for 240 yards and three interceptions.
- He also carried the ball three times for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per attempt on the ground.
- Taylor has thrown for 240 yards (80.0 ypg) on 24-of-43 passing with zero touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
Taylor's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
84
28.2%
57
641
2
8
25.0%
Chris Conley
17
5.7%
10
196
1
0
0.0%
Nico Collins
22
7.4%
15
191
0
1
3.1%
