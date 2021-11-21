Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 11 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before Tyrod Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Taylor's Houston Texans (1-8) and the Tennessee Titans (8-2) play in a Week 11 matchup between AFC South foes at Nissan Stadium.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has thrown for 656 yards while completing 63.2% of his passes (55-of-87), with three touchdowns and three interceptions this year (72.9 per game).
  • He's tacked on 78 rushing yards on eight carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 8.7 yards per game.
  • The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.
  • Taylor has attempted 17 of his 87 passes in the red zone, accounting for 30.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In one matchup against the Titans, Taylor threw for zero passing yards, 237.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Titans.
  • Note: Taylor's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The 287.1 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Titans have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Taylor went 24-for-43 (55.8%) for 240 yards and three interceptions.
  • He also carried the ball three times for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Taylor has thrown for 240 yards (80.0 ypg) on 24-of-43 passing with zero touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

84

28.2%

57

641

2

8

25.0%

Chris Conley

17

5.7%

10

196

1

0

0.0%

Nico Collins

22

7.4%

15

191

0

1

3.1%

