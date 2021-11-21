Before Tyrod Taylor hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Taylor's Houston Texans (1-8) and the Tennessee Titans (8-2) play in a Week 11 matchup between AFC South foes at Nissan Stadium.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has thrown for 656 yards while completing 63.2% of his passes (55-of-87), with three touchdowns and three interceptions this year (72.9 per game).

He's tacked on 78 rushing yards on eight carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 8.7 yards per game.

The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the ball 40.6% of the time.

Taylor has attempted 17 of his 87 passes in the red zone, accounting for 30.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In one matchup against the Titans, Taylor threw for zero passing yards, 237.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Titans.

Note: Taylor's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The 287.1 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Titans have given up 18 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 26th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins in Week 9, Taylor went 24-for-43 (55.8%) for 240 yards and three interceptions.

He also carried the ball three times for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per attempt on the ground.

Taylor has thrown for 240 yards (80.0 ypg) on 24-of-43 passing with zero touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 84 28.2% 57 641 2 8 25.0% Chris Conley 17 5.7% 10 196 1 0 0.0% Nico Collins 22 7.4% 15 191 0 1 3.1%

