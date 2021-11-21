C-USA rivals will do battle when the UAB Blazers (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UTEP Miners (7-4, 0-0 C-USA) at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Odds for UAB vs. UTEP

Over/Under Insights

UAB's games this season have gone over 49 points five of 10 times.

UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in five of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 4.5 points above Friday's over/under.

The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Blazers games this season is 50.1, 1.1 points more than Friday's over/under of 49.

The 49-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 52.1 points per game average total in Miners games this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Blazers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Blazers average 5.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Miners surrender (23.2).

When UAB records more than 23.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Blazers average 49.6 more yards per game (389.5) than the Miners allow per matchup (339.9).

When UAB churns out over 339.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Blazers have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

UTEP has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Miners have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Miners average just 2.6 more points per game (25.2) than the Blazers allow (22.6).

When UTEP puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Miners average 399.5 yards per game, 73.3 more yards than the 326.2 the Blazers allow.

When UTEP totals more than 326.2 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

This year the Miners have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (16).

