UAB vs. UTEP College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UAB vs. UTEP
Over/Under Insights
- UAB's games this season have gone over 49 points five of 10 times.
- UTEP and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in five of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.5, is 4.5 points above Friday's over/under.
- The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.2 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Blazers games this season is 50.1, 1.1 points more than Friday's over/under of 49.
- The 49-point total for this game is 3.1 points below the 52.1 points per game average total in Miners games this season.
UAB Stats and Trends
- UAB has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- This season, the Blazers have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Blazers average 5.1 more points per game (28.3) than the Miners surrender (23.2).
- When UAB records more than 23.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Blazers average 49.6 more yards per game (389.5) than the Miners allow per matchup (339.9).
- When UAB churns out over 339.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Blazers have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Miners have forced a turnover (13) this season.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- UTEP has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Miners have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
- UTEP's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Miners average just 2.6 more points per game (25.2) than the Blazers allow (22.6).
- When UTEP puts up more than 22.6 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Miners average 399.5 yards per game, 73.3 more yards than the 326.2 the Blazers allow.
- When UTEP totals more than 326.2 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
- This year the Miners have turned the ball over 19 times, three more than the Blazers' takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|UTEP
28.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.2
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
399.5
326.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
339.9
15
Giveaways
19
16
Takeaways
13