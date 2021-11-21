Publish date:
UCF vs. South Florida College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCF vs. South Florida
Over/Under Insights
- UCF's games this season have gone over 63 points seven of 11 times.
- South Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in three of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 5.4 points fewer than Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 62.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Knights games this season is 60.8, 2.2 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 63 .
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 5.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCF Stats and Trends
- UCF is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Knights have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 19 points or more.
- UCF's games this year have hit the over seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).
- This year, the Knights put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (33.5) than the Bulls surrender (36.3).
- UCF is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36.3 points.
- The Knights rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (410.1) than the Bulls allow per outing (487.9).
- When UCF totals over 487.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Knights have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (17).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 19 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- South Florida's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
- The Bulls average 24.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Knights allow.
- South Florida is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.
- The Bulls rack up 353.5 yards per game, 20.6 fewer yards than the 374.1 the Knights allow.
- South Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 374.1 yards.
- This year the Bulls have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).
Season Stats
|UCF
|Stats
|South Florida
33.5
Avg. Points Scored
24.1
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
36.3
410.1
Avg. Total Yards
353.5
374.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
487.9
15
Giveaways
21
20
Takeaways
17