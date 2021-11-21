The UCF Knights (7-4, 0-0 AAC) face an AAC matchup against the South Florida Bulls (2-9, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for UCF vs. South Florida

Over/Under Insights

UCF's games this season have gone over 63 points seven of 11 times.

South Florida and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in three of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 5.4 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 62.6 points per game, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Knights games this season is 60.8, 2.2 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 63 .

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 57.1 points, 5.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF is 4-7-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Knights have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 19 points or more.

UCF's games this year have hit the over seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

This year, the Knights put up just 2.8 fewer points per game (33.5) than the Bulls surrender (36.3).

UCF is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 36.3 points.

The Knights rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (410.1) than the Bulls allow per outing (487.9).

When UCF totals over 487.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Knights have turned the ball over 15 times this season, two fewer than the Bulls have forced (17).

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 19 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

South Florida's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

The Bulls average 24.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 the Knights allow.

South Florida is 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall in games when it records more than 26.3 points.

The Bulls rack up 353.5 yards per game, 20.6 fewer yards than the 374.1 the Knights allow.

South Florida is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses more than 374.1 yards.

This year the Bulls have turned the ball over 21 times, one more than the Knights' takeaways (20).

Season Stats