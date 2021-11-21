The Utah State Aggies (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and New Mexico Lobos (3-8, 0-0 MWC) will battle in clash of MWC opponents at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Odds for Utah State vs. New Mexico

Over/Under Insights

Utah State and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in eight of 11 games this season.

New Mexico has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 44.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 55.6 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 5.6 more than the 50 total in this contest.

The average total in Aggies games this season is 61.7, 11.7 points above Friday's total of 50.

The 50 total in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 47.7 average total in Lobos games this season.

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Aggies covered the spread in their only game when favored by 15.5 points or more.

Utah State has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Aggies score 4.1 more points per game (31.9) than the Lobos allow (27.8).

Utah State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 27.8 points.

The Aggies collect 458.7 yards per game, 102.6 more yards than the 356.1 the Lobos allow per outing.

In games that Utah State picks up more than 356.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Lobos have forced (13).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has one win against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Lobos have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more five times this year and covered the spread once.

New Mexico has eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities this season (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Lobos rack up 15.4 fewer points per game (12.4) than the Aggies allow (27.8).

The Lobos collect 177.7 fewer yards per game (238.8) than the Aggies allow per contest (416.5).

The Lobos have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (16).

Season Stats