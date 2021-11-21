The No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) will face each other in clash of Pac-12 opponents at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Odds for Utah vs. Colorado

Utah Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Utah is 5-5-0 this year.

This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 23.5 points or more.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on seven of 10 set point totals (70%).

The Utes average 35.9 points per game, 9.4 more than the Buffaloes allow per matchup (26.5).

Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Utes rack up 433.3 yards per game, just 14.5 more than the 418.8 the Buffaloes allow per matchup.

When Utah totals over 418.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Utes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, one fewer than the Buffaloes have forced (12).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Colorado is 5-5-0 this year.

This year, the Buffaloes won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 23.5 points or more.

Colorado has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Buffaloes average three fewer points per game (19.3) than the Utes give up (22.3).

Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 22.3 points.

The Buffaloes average 73.5 fewer yards per game (267.5) than the Utes allow per matchup (341).

Colorado is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 341 yards.

The Buffaloes have turned the ball over seven times, five fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats