The Washington Huskies (4-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Washington State Cougars (6-5, Pac-12) meet in the 2021 edition of the Apple Cup.

Odds for Washington vs. Washington State

Washington Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Washington is 3-7-0 this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Washington's games this year have hit the over on just two of 10 set point totals (20%).

The Huskies put up just 2.5 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Cougars give up (25.3).

When Washington records more than 25.3 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Huskies average 325.5 yards per game, 69.7 fewer yards than the 395.2 the Cougars give up per contest.

Washington is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 395.2 yards.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 15 times this season, eight fewer than the Cougars have forced (23).

Washington State Stats and Trends

Washington State has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

So far this year, the Cougars have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more seven times and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

Washington State's games this year have hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cougars average 27.4 points per game, 6.2 more than the Huskies surrender (21.2).

Washington State is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.

The Cougars average 384.9 yards per game, 44.7 more yards than the 340.2 the Huskies give up.

When Washington State piles up more than 340.2 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year the Cougars have turned the ball over 16 times, while the Huskies have forced 16 turnovers.

Season Stats