The Western Michigan Broncos (6-5, 0-0 MAC) face a MAC matchup with the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-3, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in five of 11 games (45.5%) this season.

Northern Illinois' games have gone over 63.5 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 2.1 points fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 1.5 points above the 62 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.5, 2.0 points fewer than Tuesday's total of 63.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 6.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Western Michigan's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Broncos average just 2.9 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Huskies give up (32.7).

When Western Michigan records more than 32.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Broncos average only 11.7 more yards per game (448.2) than the Huskies allow per matchup (436.5).

When Western Michigan picks up more than 436.5 yards, the team is 2-3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Broncos have turned the ball over 14 times, seven more than the Huskies' takeaways (7).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Huskies are 3-2-1 ATS when underdogs by 3.5 points or more this year.

Northern Illinois has hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Huskies score just 2.3 more points per game (31.6) than the Broncos allow (29.3).

Northern Illinois is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 29.3 points.

The Huskies average 94.0 more yards per game (436.5) than the Broncos give up per contest (342.5).

When Northern Illinois churns out more than 342.5 yards, the team is 5-2-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats